Impact Wrestling Star Booked for Next Week's AEW Dynamite

The AEW crossovers with Impact Wrestling were seemingly revived this week as MJF indicated he's bringing in W. Morrissey to face Wardlow next week. The man formerly known as Big Cass arrived in Impact last April at the Rebellion event, operating primarily as a heel. He defeated Brian Myers in a table match on last week's edition of Impact.

AEW and Impact saw a number of crossovers last year as part of the Forbidden Door, centered mostly around Kenny Omega becoming Impact World Champion while The Good Brothers competed on AEW programming. It was reported in November that there were no future crossovers planned between the two companies after Christian Cage dropped the Impact title to Josh Alexander.

MJF has been lining up opponents for Wardlow ever since his former bodyguard betrayed him at Revolution and attempted to operate on his own. But since Friedman still has him under contract, he's free to book "Mr. Mayhem" in matches and force him to walk to the ring in handcuffs while accompanied by security guards. So far he's beaten The Butcher and Lance Archer.

.@the_MJF sets up a match for @realwardlow next week against a man who is "smarter", "stronger" and "taller than #MrMayhem.



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022

This story is developing...