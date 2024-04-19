AEW Dynasty 2024: Date, Start Time, How to Watch, Full Card, Betting Odds

AEW Dynasty goes down on Sunday, April 21st.

All Elite Wrestling expands its pay-per-view calendar once again this Sunday. AEW Dynasty is a first-ever premium event for Tony Khan's wrestling company and will bridge the gap between the "big four" events AEW Revolution and AEW Double or Nothing. The debut edition of AEW Dynasty promises to put the original pay-per-view on the map as it will host Swerve Strickland's first one-on-one crack at the AEW World Championship, a unification bout between titles from AEW and Ring of Honor, and a dream match that pits Will Ospreay against Bryan Danielson.

AEW Dynasty 2024 Start Time, How to Watch

AEW Dynasty goes down this Sunday, April 21st at 8 PM ET and will be available for purchase on Bleacher Report Live, TrillerTV, PPV.com, and YouTube. AEW Dynasty will also be shown in select movie theaters, Dave & Buster's, Tom's Watch Bar, and other restaurants. The festivities begin an hour earlier at 7 PM ET in the form of AEW Dynasty: Zero Hour on AEW's social channels.

AEW Dynasty 2024 Card

AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

AEW Women's World Championship: "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay

AEW World Tag Team Championships – Ladder Match : Young Bucks vs. FTR

Adam Copeland, Mark Briscoe, and Eddie Kingston vs. House of Black

AEW International Championship: Roderick Strong (c) vs. Kyle O'Reilly

AEW Continental Crown Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. PAC

TBS Championship: Julia Hart (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

FTW Championship: HOOK (c) vs. Chris Jericho

Orange Cassidy and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty

Trent Berretta vs. Matt Sydal

Winner Takes All: AEW Trios Champions The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. ROH Six-Man Champions Bullet Club Gold

AEW Dynasty 2024 Betting Odds

Odds are in the favor of two championship challengers at AEW Dynasty.

Courtesy of BetOnline, Swerve Strickland is a -1000 favorite to capture the AEW World Title, as current champion Samoa Joe is a +550 underdog. The Young Bucks (-2000) have the overwhelming edge over FTR (+700) in the AEW World Tag Team Championship contest.

Elsewhere on the card, titleholders like AEW International Champion Roderick Strong (-700), AEW Women's Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm (-1000), and AEW Continental Crown Champion Kazuchika Okada (-5000) are all favored to retain their titles.

AEW Dynasty goes down on Sunday, April 21st.