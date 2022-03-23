AEW Star Signs Contract Extension

Ethan Page has signed a new contract extension with AEW, according to a new report from Fightful Select on Wednesday. After finding success as one half of The North tag team in Impact Wrestling, Page signed with AEW in early 2021 and arrived as a surprise entrant in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at the Revolution pay-per-view. He’s since had a number of noticeable feuds, particularly with Darby Allin and The Inner Circle. He also formed the Men of the Year tag team with Scorpio Sky shortly after his arrival, then started aligning with Dan Lambert and American Top Team fighters over the summer. Sky recently beat Guevara to become TNT Champion.

“‘All Ego’ Ethan Page has extended his contract with All Elite Wrestling, Fightful Select has learned,” the report read. “Page had only signed with the company in early 2021, and we’re told that a deal to extend his contract was actually reached later that year. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Page is set to remain with AEW for years to come.”

