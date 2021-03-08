AEW Revolution: Ethan Page Makes His Surprise Debut in Ladder Match
Former Impact World Tag Team Champion "All Ego" Ethan Page officially arrived in All Elite Wrestling at Revolution on Sunday night, competing in the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match with Cody Rhodes, Lance Archer, Scorpio Sky, Penta El Zero Miedo and Max Caster.
Page has been a free agent for several months, and was last seen facing his alter-ego Karate Man in a Cinematic Match at Impact's Hard to Kill pay-per-view in January.
.OfficialEGO is your mystery participant in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match! #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/ZhJ1BvuTyo— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021
The AEW's Twitter account quickly confirmed that Page has signed with the company.
Welcome to the team... #AllEgo Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) is #AllElite pic.twitter.com/DKrHosOOSI— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021
Page is best known for being one-half of The North with Josh Alexander. The pair set the record for longest reign as Impact World Tag Team Champions at 380 days shortly before Page left the company.
Check out the results from Revolution below:
- (Buy-In) Dr. Britt Baker & Maki Itoh def. Thunder Rosa & Riho
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks def. Chris Jericho & MJF
- Death Triangle Wins Casino Battle Royale
- AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida def. Ryo Mizunami
- Miro & Kip Sabian def. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor
- Hangman Page def. Matt Hardy (Big Money Match)
- Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Rey Fenix vs. Max Caster vs. Ethan Page (Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, Winner Gets a TNT Championship match)
- Sting & Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks
- AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley (Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch)
- Paul Wight Introduces New AEW Star