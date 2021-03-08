AEW Revolution: Ethan Page Makes His Surprise Debut in Ladder Match

✖

Former Impact World Tag Team Champion "All Ego" Ethan Page officially arrived in All Elite Wrestling at Revolution on Sunday night, competing in the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match with Cody Rhodes, Lance Archer, Scorpio Sky, Penta El Zero Miedo and Max Caster.

Page has been a free agent for several months, and was last seen facing his alter-ego Karate Man in a Cinematic Match at Impact's Hard to Kill pay-per-view in January.

.OfficialEGO is your mystery participant in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match! #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/ZhJ1BvuTyo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021

The AEW's Twitter account quickly confirmed that Page has signed with the company.

Page is best known for being one-half of The North with Josh Alexander. The pair set the record for longest reign as Impact World Tag Team Champions at 380 days shortly before Page left the company.

