Tony Khan Says AEW Will Do Another Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch

AEW's Revolution pay-per-view infamously ended back in March with the ring failing to explode at the end of Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley's Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch. Like the classic exploding matches of Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling back in the 1990s, the match had a ticking clock that would cause the ring to explode in 30 minutes regardless of whether or not a winner had been decided. Omega won thanks to some help from The Good Brothers, then left Moxley trapped in the ring as the final minutes ticked down. Eddie Kingston ran out to try and save Mox and eventually jumped on top of him for protection, only for the explosion to be a dud.

AEW president Tony Khan shed some light on the situation while on The Dan Le Batard Show this week, before confirming that he would be open to using the stipulation again.

"I was trying to be too safe and I let the professionals handle the stuff and they are guys who don't understand wrestling," Khan said (h/t Fightful). "A professional pyrotechnic guy. They totally s— the bed. I ended up not paying them. It was like $100,000 they ended up refunding for all the expenses of the match. I ended up not paying for the (exploding) barbed wire deathmatch, which I shouldn't have. They screwed up royally. We put together something great. Kenny and Jon worked their asses off and all they had to do was set up the final explosion. This is because we used professional pyrotechnic people who are supposed to know. The next time we do this, and I will do it again because the match drew.

"Everything Jon and Kenny did up until that point was outstanding, it wasn't their fault it didn't go off," he continued. "Long story short, it was a long time ago and we've bounced back since then. That was three months ago and everything has been pretty perfect and couldn't have gone much better. I was really grateful that the next pay-per-view was up and did a big number."

AEW officially returns to touring this week, beginning with AEW Dynamite: Road Rager in Miami on Wednesday night. Here is what's been announced for the show so far: