Top Free Agent Expected to Sign with AEW: Report

The professional wrestling world has undergone major shakeups lately. WWE is working with promotions outside of their bubble for the first time in years, AEW just announced a partnership with New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor and STARDOM for a new pay-per-view and wrestlers continue to change the course of their careers. Many WWE contracts are currently hanging in the balance as they were re-signed in 2019 to five year contracts. One of those names is Ricochet, a beloved high-flying former champion in WWE and around the world. Reports recently surfaced that his contract was set to expire in the summer and there was a belief he may be exiting the company. His WWE contract officially expired on July 1st, meaning he can officially work with any company he so chooses.

When news of his impending contract expiration surface, several wrestling stars in AEW and beyond had high praise for the wrestler, including AEW International Champion Will Ospreay who is one of Ricochet’s greatest rivals. Ospreay told Comicbook in an interview that he hopes Ricochet will bet on himself. “I don’t know how much longer he has got in his contract, but I think it might be up soon, man, I don’t know. I want him to know that there are people here that genuinely appreciate his work and I want to wrestle him again. I want him back here,” Ospreay said. “I want him to know that there isn’t a bar. You are the f–king bar.

“I just want to see him with more time and ability to showcase himself how I saw him. He’s one of the best going, and if the opportunity presents itself, I think he should bet on himself. I think he should remind himself that he’s one of the best high-flyers to ever do it. If it means he’s got to come for me, then do it, boss, because I’m right here waiting for you.”

In an update, Fightful Select is reporting that he is likely headed to AEW and talks are reportedly well underway. Ricochet’s agent attended a set of AEW tapings this week and was spotted backstage as they are leading the talks between both sides. Ricochet had been with WWE for six years, first signing with the NXT brand in 2018.

During his time with the company, he became NXT North American Champion, Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion and most recently WWE Speed Champion. He dropped the championship to Andrade at a taping in June and was officially written on WWE programming when he was attacked by Bron Breakker. His profile on the WWE website was then removed from the active roster.

