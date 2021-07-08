Watch: More Footage of AEW Fan Being Dragged Out of Arena After Trying to Jump in The Ring

✖

This week's AEW Dynamite saw Chris Jericho and MJF briefly have their face-to-face segment interrupted when a fan jumped onto the elevated entrance ramp and tried to make his way into the ring. The security team inside the James L. Knight Center quickly grabbed the man, but not before Jericho managed to get a punch in before he was carried away. The encounter was briefly shown on screen, but since then several videos of the incident have made their way online.

Jericho then joked about letting the fan come in and beat Friedman up before the two got back on topic. MJF made a special stipulation for "Le Champion" by saying the only way he'll get another one-on-one match with him is if he wins for consecutive matches, each of which will have a stipulation chosen by Friedman. Jericho agreed and started referring to the challenge as the "Labors of Jericho."

AEW security handling the fan that tried to run in on the MJF/Jericho segment pic.twitter.com/hcR6YtNHlC — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 8, 2021

YALL WANT MORE POTATO? I GIVE YOU MORE POTATO. https://t.co/PvUHoTUpFy BB pic.twitter.com/DueNb8jaoH — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 8, 2021

Well, it seems as when “Judas” was playing a fan tried to jump the ring. Wild. #AEWDynamite @FightfulMMA @Fightful pic.twitter.com/SX4iLcitnh — Daniel Yanofsky (@DanYanofskyMMA) July 8, 2021

AEW continues its "Welcome Back" tour next week with the first night of Fyter Fest in the greater Austin, Texas area. Here's what's on the docket for the show:

IWGP United States Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Karl Anderson

FTW Championship: Brian Cage vs. Ricky Starks

Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page (Coffin Match)

Penelope Ford vs. Yuka Sakazaki

Matt Hardy vs. Christian Cage

The episode also saw the arrival of former NXT Champion Aleister Black, now going by the name Malakai Black. The Dutch star was released by WWE just last month and, reportedly, was able to avoid the 90-day "No Compete" clause that comes standard with WWE contracts.