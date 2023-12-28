AEW Fans Are Conflicted Over Jon Moxley Winning Continental Classic's Gold League

Jon Moxley is heading to Long Island. The Purveyor of Violence entered this week's AEW Dynamite on a dominating run in the AEW Continental Classic, boasting four singles victories and a Gold League-leading 12 points to boot. That said, his lone loss to Jay White meant he would not be able to skip ahead to the finals with ease, as his imperfect 12 points knotted him in a three-way tie with the Bullet Club Gold leader and Swerve Strickland. Strickland's only loss came to Moxley, while White's only loss came to Strickland. These three titans met in a triple threat bout on AEW Dynamite to determine the AEW Continental Classic's Gold League winner.

After nearly 30 minutes of hard-hitting action, Moxley landed an extra-elevated Death Rider on White to pick up the 1-2-3 and advance to the finals. Considering Moxley has been at the top of AEW since he joined the company in 2019 and his victory came over two blossoming stars, fans are conflicted on tonight's result.