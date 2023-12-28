AEW Fans Are Conflicted Over Jon Moxley Winning Continental Classic's Gold League
Moxley defeated Swerve Strickland and Jay White to advance to the finals.
Jon Moxley is heading to Long Island. The Purveyor of Violence entered this week's AEW Dynamite on a dominating run in the AEW Continental Classic, boasting four singles victories and a Gold League-leading 12 points to boot. That said, his lone loss to Jay White meant he would not be able to skip ahead to the finals with ease, as his imperfect 12 points knotted him in a three-way tie with the Bullet Club Gold leader and Swerve Strickland. Strickland's only loss came to Moxley, while White's only loss came to Strickland. These three titans met in a triple threat bout on AEW Dynamite to determine the AEW Continental Classic's Gold League winner.
After nearly 30 minutes of hard-hitting action, Moxley landed an extra-elevated Death Rider on White to pick up the 1-2-3 and advance to the finals. Considering Moxley has been at the top of AEW since he joined the company in 2019 and his victory came over two blossoming stars, fans are conflicted on tonight's result.
Super Moxley?
Will Mox ever help push someone or he will always be this AEW's Cena?— Dr. FeelBad (@FeelbadPhD) December 28, 2023
The GOAT
When the goat is in something he doesn’t lose— Isaac (@IsaacPr83853775) December 28, 2023
Wanting More
longest match in the history of the Continental Classic, and also one of the best.
Outstanding match.. plzzzz continue this tourney next year & plzz do this type of tournament with the TAG TEAMS & WOMENS DIVISION— Will ospreay is #Allelite !! (@IndraniMukhopa4) December 28, 2023
These Guys Aren't ROH Bound
For people complaining Swerve is going to finish with keith lee and they need someone that will work ROH and i dont see Jay doing it— Joey Adorjan (ALPHA REMIX HD) (@Alpha_Remix_HD) December 28, 2023
Moxley Wins LOL?
Yeah Jon Moxley is lowkey turning into Roman Reigns circa 2015— Eduardo Morales (@Eduardo_Refugio) December 28, 2023
Makes Sense?
Makes sense, Moxley is the ace of AEW and Swerve is going to end his feud with Keith Lee then go on to the world title picture.— RepublicOfWrestling (@ROW_Wrestling) December 28, 2023
Not Mad
I seriously thought it was going to be Jay White but I ain’t mad at Jon Moxley winning.— Rob (@mistaBobbyE) December 28, 2023
Homegrown?
No disrespect to Mox but this really should be two "home growns" going for the Continental Classic. #AEWDynamite— ToeKneeNo M. (@ToninoM) December 28, 2023
Fortune Teller
Great match. Mox has been my pick from the beginning. Let's go. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/vdMeCajjoF— Sofia (@sofdlovesbsb) December 28, 2023
Did Moxley Need This?
love mox but Jay or Swerve NEEDED to win you can’t grow more stars when you’re doing this— ⓜⓐⓣⓣ🃏🗽(#SellTeamHal) (@melowrld7) December 28, 2023