AEW Fans Split on Anna Jay Heel Turn and Alignment with Jericho Appreciation Society

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite hit fans with several swerves before the first hour had even passed by, and that included the introduction of the new and improved Jericho Appreciation Society. While this was teased last week, tonight it was made official, as the JAS now includes Anna Jay. It seems Jay accepted Tay Conti's invitation, and tonight she was out to make her presence felt by taking the microphone and delivering a promo that included several threats to anyone who would oppose her. The reactions started flying in soon after, and it would seem that AEW fans are somewhat split on Jay's heel turn and joining the JAS, and you can check out some of the reactions starting on the next slide.

Conti and Jay have been friends for quite some time now and were a successful Tag Team as well. Jay was injured and that's when Conti's real-life relationship with Sammy Guevara was brought into AEW storylines. Since then Guevara left Jericho's former group the Inner Circle and then joined his new team the Jericho Appreciation Society, and Conti joined him in the lineup.

Now Conti has recruited her friend Jay from rival group The Dark Order, and it remains to be seen what they all think of Jay's new association. Jay is now a full heel too, threatening to choke some people out if they cross her, and saying that she is Anna JayAS now.

Let us know what you think of Jay's new group and her heel turn in the comments, and you can check out what others are saying starting on the next slide!