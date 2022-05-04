AEW Fight Forever: PC Version Confirmed, New Gameplay Footage Shown, Two New Wrestlers Revealed

✖

AEW Games hosted a Twitch stream on Wednesday with some big news regarding the company's console video game debut. Hosted by Evil Uno, the game's title was officially confirmed to be AEW Fight Forever, and that on top of arriving on all current consoles the game will also have a PC version available to buy at launch. The presentation then showed both Kris Statlander and Nyla Rose getting confirmed for the game as they each hit a few of their signature moves on each other.

A new report from Fightful Select regarding the game dropped on Tuesday night, stating that the game's roster would have roughly 50 playable characters and that there'd be a few noticeable omissions. CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Sting, Adam Cole and Ruby Soho were all confirmed for the game in the report.

Kenny Omega, one of AEW's executive vice presidents who has played a heavy role in the game's development, talked with the Wrestling Observer earlier this year and how it would compare to WWE's latest video game release, WWE 2K22.

"We'll never be to compete with the production value of WWE's game. You look at 2K22, it's absolutely gorgeous. So I'm excited to see all their bells and whistles when it finally releases," Omega said. "But for us, rather than pushing, pushing the envelope massively or anything like that, we just want the wrestling to feel like how it used to feel for the people who would play wrestling games back in the day. And just have fun with fellow wrestling fans, or, you know, people that just want to have fun with their buddies.

"Maybe they don't know who Luchasaurus is. Maybe they don't know who Chris Jericho is. But, you know, they'll be able to pick a character on the screen and go like, 'oh, this guy is fun to play as'. That's sort of the feeling that I want to, as sort of a creative designer, to bring that to video games," he added. "But, we want them to feel like the user is able to assume the role of their favorite AEW Superstar and/or whoever it is that they create in the create-a-wrestler mode and when they mix it in in the ring in whatever match type that they choose, that they're having a fun time and they feel like they're in control of their person and that the moves have impact. They feel everything, and that it's fun. But at the same time, if you want to be really competitive about it, you know there is that there too."