AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Updated Card (June 8)

AEW continued to build toward its Forbidden Door crossover event with New Japan on this week's AEW Dynamite, confirming a few matches for the show while teasing others. One-half of the AEW Interim World Championship match was confirmed as Jon Moxley defeated Kyle O'Reilly in the show's main event after O'Reilly won a Casino Battle Royale earlier in the night. Mox will face the winner of Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto at New Japan's Dominion pay-per-view this Sunday.

Following his win over David Finlay, Hangman Page cut a promo about how he presumes he's not going to get another shot at the AEW World Championship anytime soon, so he figured he call out another world champion in IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada. Adam Cole then grabbed a microphone and pointed out Okada has to defend his title against Jay White at Dominion and that he, being the winner of the Owen Cup, deserves a title match more than Hangman. Presumably, the card will feature a title match involving some combination of these four.

The company announced early in the episode that a new championship, the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, will be officially introduced at the show. An eight-man tournament, comprised only of international wrestlers, began during the show with PAC defeating Buddy Matthews. The inaugural championship match will be a fatal-four-way.

There was also a follow-up to Great O-Khan and Jeff Cobb interfering in the ROH World Tag Team Championship match a few weeks back. Trent demanded a rematch for Roppongi Vice, FTR seemed to oblige, only for Will Ospreay, Aussie Open and Aaron Henare of the United Empire to attack them. A six-man tag match featuring Ospreay, Aussie Open, Trent and FTR was booked for Rampage on Friday, though that program will likely continue into Forbidden Door.

It was also confirmed during the episode that CM Punk's foot surgery was successful. Punk was originally scheduled to defend his AEW World Championship against Tanahashi before his injury forced him to step away while AEW crowned an interim champion.

Here's what the card looks like as of now! Stay tuned for full coverage of Forbidden Door when it takes place at Chicago's United Center on June 26.