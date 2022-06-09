New AEW Championship Unveiled During AEW Dynamite

✖

AEW unveiled a new championship on this week's AEW Dynamite, announcing that the first AEW All-Atlantic Champion will be crowned at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26. The title is meant to celebrate the 130+ countries that AEW is broadcast in and the tournament to crown the first champ is comprised exclusively of stars from outside the United States. Four first-round matches will take place in the coming weeks, followed by a four-way championship match at Forbidden Door in Chicago.

The first round consists of Buddy Matthews vs. PAC, Ethan Page vs. Miro, Penta Oscuro vs. Malakai Black and a yet-to-be-named match comprised of two New Japan stars.

#AEW proudly presents All-Atlantic Championship, a new Title that represents the AEW Fans watching around the world in over 130 countries!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/60ZlIY0XZM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 9, 2022

Tony Khan revealed in an interview with TSN last month that he has already had a number of championships made for his roster, including the AEW Trios Championships fans have been patiently waiting for. Two new titles were introduced at Double or Nothing and awarded to the winners of the inaugural Owen Hart Cup Tournaments (Adam Cole and Dr. Britt Baker), though those won't be defended like normal titles.

"I saw Dave [Meltzer] reported it and nobody's asked me on the record yet, but it is truthful that I have made the belts," Khan said at the time. "I made them a long time ago, to be honest with you. They've never been seen, and I did have them made. I do have more championship belts in my possession that have never been unveiled than anybody might suspect. The TBS Championship was in my office for months at the shows before anybody knew it was going to be unveiled, for example, recently. The Ring of Honor purchase and now the great stable of champions[hips] and IP and, not only the legacy of past events, but the great slate of, I think, potential future events we can do with Ring of Honor and all that was kind of a surprise to everybody that we kept under wraps, that came together more quickly, whereas the trios championships are something I've thought about for a long time. But there are more championship belts than people might think that I've had up my sleeve and the trios championship are, arguably, the foremost."

