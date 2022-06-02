AEW: Massive Match Reportedly Locked In for Forbidden Door (Update)

AEW’s first crossover event with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Forbidden Door, got its first match announced on this week’s AEW Dynamite as Hiroshi Tanahashi stepped forward to challenge AEW World Champion CM Punk. It’s not confirmed if Punk will be putting his title on the line against “The Ace,” but according to Dave Meltzer the promotions are planning on New Japan’s top title being defended at the show. He noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada will defend his gold against a former AEW World Champion on June 26 at the United Center in Chicago.

Given how AEW has only been around for three years, that list is rather short. The dream match would obviously be a fifth installment between “The Rainmaker” and his old rival Kenny Omega, but “The Best Bout Machine” has been out of action since last November and is reportedly still recovering from a number of surgeries. Okada beat Chris Jericho to retain the title at the 2019 Dominion event, but that show famously ended with Jericho attacking Okada after losing via roll-up so it’s possible that story is picked back up. Jon Moxley has never gotten a shot at Okada and that could make for an intriguing matchup. And finally, there’s Hangman Page, who was off this week’s Dynamite after dropping the AEW title to Punk at Double or Nothing. It’s possible that AEW books him to try and redeem himself by taking on New Japan’s top star. The pair have only wrestled a singles match once, with Okada beating Page during the 2018 G1 Climax.

“I’ve had a while to reflect on my time as AEW champion now that it’s come to an end. thank you all, not for supporting me, but for supporting the vision. it’s not about the gold or the glory, it’s about the common love and dignity with which we treat each other. change the world,” Page wrote in a statement regarding his loss against Punk.

The only other match that has been teased for the show so far is FTR vs. The United Empire’s Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan. The latter caused a rare disqualification on last week’s Dynamite by interfering in Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler’s title defense against Roppongi Vice. Tell us some matches you’d like to see down in the comments!

Update: Meltzer is now reporting the planned match is Okada vs. Page. The former champion will be returning to AEW Dynamite next week.