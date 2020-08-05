FTR Is Next In Line for an AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

All Elite Wrestling released its latest official rankings on Wednesday, and it looks like FTR's decision to sign full-time contracts paid off. For those who missed it, the pair openly protested last week when they weren't ranked as one of the top five tag teams in the division, and AEW president Tony Khan responded by saying the two couldn't be ranked until they signed official deals. During the show the pair signed their contracts (with the assistance of Arn Anderson), and this week's rankings reflected it by jumping them all the way up to the No. 1 spot.

Since arriving in AEW earlier this summer the pair have cranked out a perfect 5-0 record in standard tag team matches, defeating The Butcher & The Blade, SCU, The Lucha Brothers, The Initiative and Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison. The only other undefeated team in the division is Kenny Omega & Hangman Page, the reigning champions.

Well, well, well, well, well. That’s five “well’s.” Would you look at those rankings now. https://t.co/a32bnLlf4y — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) August 5, 2020

Since winning the titles in January, the two Elite members have successfully defended the gold eight times. The pair also hold the record for the longest championship reign in all of AEW's young history at 195 days.

As of now it's still unclear if the champs will face FTR at the All Out pay-per-view on Sept. 5 or on an earlier episode of AEW Dynamite.

There was some confusion regarding the company's ranking system, since FTR was suddenly up at the top spot while in the singles division Darby Allin (ranked fifth) was getting the next AEW World Championship match. Cody Rhodes cleared it up on Twitter.

That the top-5 is in contention for a title shot and the best 5 wrestlers in AEW. It’s not a ladder system like a video game, it’s a more flush ranking...not unlike the ncaa. — Cody (@CodyRhodes) August 5, 2020

Here's the lineup for tonight's AEW Dynamite:

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin

Cody Rhodes & Matt Cardona vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds

Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, The Young Bucks & FTR vs. The Dark Order

The Best Friends vs. Satana & Ortiz

Big Swole vs. TBA

MJF Speech

Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy (Debate)

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.