AEW Full Gear 2021 Brings In Another Impressive Buy Rate

All Elite Wrestling wrapped its 2021 pay-per-view schedule this past weekend with the Full Gear event at the Target Center in Minneapolis. While the show didn’t bring in the same buy rate as All Out from back in September (reportedly 200,000, the best in company history), the show still managed to bring in a sizable 145,000 according to early estimations from Wrestlenomics. The final number for the show is expected to be slightly increased once the late buys are accounted for. And while All Out saw CM Punk’s in-ring return after a seven-year hiatus, Full Gear featured a loaded card with matches featuring Punk, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole along with homegrown stars like Britt Baker, The Lucha Brothers, MJF and Darby Allin.

On top of that, the show had a main event with a storyline years in the making as Hangman Page dethroned Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship. Tonight’s AEW Dynamite is expected to feature the fallout from Saturday’s event.

Check out the full results from Full Gear below:

(Buy-In) Thunder Rosa & Hikaru Shida def. Jamie Hayter & Nyla Rose

MJF def. Darby Allin

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Lucha Brothers def. FTR

AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Bryan Danielson def. Miro

Christian Cage & Jurassic Express def. Adam Cole & The Young Bucks (Falls Count Anywhere)

Cody Rhodes & PAC def. Malakai Black & Andrade El Idolo

AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker def. Tay Conti

CM Punk def. Eddie Kingston

The Inner Circle def. Men of the Year & American Top Team (Minneapolis Street Fight

AEW World Championship: Hangman Page def. Kenny Omega

And here’s what’s on the docket for tonight’s AEW Dynamite:

TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara vs. Jay Lethal

Bryan Danielson vs. Evil Uno

Lio Rush & Dante Martin vs. The Acclaimed

Tomohiro Ishii & Orange Cassidy vs. The Butcher & The Blade

Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida (TBS Tournament)

