AEW Full Gear 2021 New Location Reportedly Confirmed

AEW’s final pay-per-view of 2021, Full Gear, was originally scheduled to take place on Nov. 6 at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. However, due to UFC 268 getting scheduled for the same night and Tony Khan’s friendship with Dana White, it was decided that the pay-per-view should not conflict with the sporting event and was bumped to the following week. Khan was unable to confirm the show’s new location during the post-show press conference at All Out, but on Monday night Fightful Select‘s Sean Ross Sapp confirmed reports that the show had been moved to the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The All Out pay-per-view ended with both Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole making their debuts for the company, and since then Khan has claimed the show shattered AEW’s previous pay-per-view record with more than 200,000 buys. That show included CM Punk’s first match in an AEW ring and following the show he compared AEW’s recent signings to WCW scooping up numerous WWF main eventers in the mid-90s.

“Obviously I think (tonight) is going to be very impactful,” Punk said. “I’m not personally in the business of a war or competing. I know who the competition is and who the competition isn’t. To me, we focus on ourselves, we focus on the talent we have and we focus on the people in the building and I think that’s how we grow. It’s not about throwing stones and I know TNT loves ratings and I know everybody’s going to look at stuff and compare the two. For a company that’s only been around for two years, I think they’re doing great. And we’re competing with somebody on another night who got a 30-year head start. But to me, our competition is our audience. And as long as we keep them engaged and keep them happy, and that’s what we’re doing.

“I’m not (Hulk) Hogan, I’m not (Randy) Savage. Daniel Bryan and Adam Cole, they’re not The Outsiders. I see the parallels, this is totally different. And I’ll go ahead and say it, people can quote me and they’ll be pissed off about it, to me this is bigger,” he continued.

But Full Gear, AEW has a special event scheduled for Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York this Wednesday in AEW Grand Slam. Check out the full lineup for the event below:

Dynamite (Wednesday)

Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson

AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black

Sting & Darby Allin vs. FTR

Brian Pillman Jr. vs. MJF

Rampage (Friday)