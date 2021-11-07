How Accurate Was the ‘Leaked’ Version of the AEW Full Gear Card?

AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view takes place later this week and, as of Sunday, eight matches have been confirmed for the show in Minneapolis. But back in mid-October it looked like the majority of the show’s lineup had accidentally been leaked by AEW president Tony Khan. For those who don’t remember, an Associated Press photographer snapped a photo of Khan standing on the sidelines of a Jacksonville Jaguars game while holding a notebook. Fans quickly noticed that if you zoomed in on the photo you could see a list of matches under the title Full Gear. Khan quickly denied that his notes were accurate, but let’s take a closer look and see if he stuck with the matches he wound up writing down.

Thanks to fans deciphering Khan’s handwriting, the following matches were “leaked” by the photo:

Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page

Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley

Inner Circle vs. American Top Team

MJF vs. Darby Allin

CM Punk vs. Wardlow

Britt Baker vs. ??

Jade Cargill vs. Thunder Rosa

Christian Cage vs. Adam Cole

Lucha Bros vs. FTR

Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express

Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black or Andrade or Miro

And here’s the actual card for the show:

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page

Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker vs. Tay Conti

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Tay Conti AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Lucha Brothers vs. FTR

The Lucha Brothers vs. FTR AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Bryan Danielson vs. Miro

Bryan Danielson vs. Miro The Inner Circle vs. Men of the Year, Junior Dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski and Dan Lambert (Minneapolis Street Fight)

Darby Allin vs. MJF

CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston

Adam Cole & The Young Bucks vs. Christian Cage & Jurassic Express (Falls Count Anywhere)

Judging by the two lists, four of the matches in Khan’s photo wound up becoming a reality — Omega vs. Page (though that had already been announced by the time the photo went viral), the tag title match, the Inner Circle & American Top Team feud and Allin vs. MJF. It also looks like Khan took the Cole vs. Cage match and the Young Bucks match and mashed them together as a six-man tag. Danielson vs. Moxley seems to have been the initial plan for the finals of the Eliminator Tournament, but those plans changed when Moxley opted to check himself into rehab and wound up getting replaced in the semifinals by Miro.

And while there are still a few days before the show, there’s been no confirmation of Rosa vs. Cargill. It’s also unclear what, if anything, Rhodes will be doing on the show as he now finds himself in feuds with Black, Andrade and FTR (with PAC seemingly becoming his unlikely ally).

What do you think of the Full Gear pay-per-view lineup at this point? Will this show find a way to surpass All Out? Let us know down in the comments!