AEW Full Gear: The Lucha Bros Retain Tag Titles, But FTR Leaves Door Open for Rematch

The Lucha Brothers successfully retained the AEW World Tag Team Championships during AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view on Saturday night. But with the way the match ended, don’t be surprised if a rematch is set up in the near future. FTR tried all manner of cheating in order to pick up the win, even using their AAA tag titles at one point, and eventually resorted to putting on the “Las Super Ranas” green luchador masks. Cash Wheeler then tried to pin Fenix despite not being the legal man (since the referee could no longer tell him and Dax Harwood apart), only to get hit with the brothers’ finisher and pinned.

FTR immediately tried to tell the referee that the illegal man had been pinned, but the result went unchanged. The two teams are scheduled to face each other for the AAA tag titles again at Lucha Libre AAA’s Triplemania Regina II event on Dec. 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1459701501237018625?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

This story is developing…