The Young Bucks Finally Get Some Good News About Their AEW Full Gear Title Match Against FTR

The Young Bucks will challenge FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championships this Saturday night at the Full Gear pay-per-view. But between FTR's undefeated streak, Matt Jackson's injured ankle and the stipulation that the Bucks can never challenge for the tag titles again, the odds of winning aren't looking good for the two EVPs. However the pair finally got some good news after this week's AEW Dynamite — by order of president Tony Khan, FTR's manager Tony Blanchard will be banned from the arena during their match. Blanchard has played a heavy role in helping FTR retain their titles in various matches and assisted them in injuring Matt Jackson.

Upon hearing the news, Blanchard claimed in a backstage interview that he would be bringing in lawsuits if AEW didn't overturn the decision.

Tully Blanchard reads a prepared statement from the attorney of #FTR in regards to this Saturday's #AEW World Tag Team Championship match #AEWFullGear @DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR pic.twitter.com/LPuQLaDo8e — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2020

"It's just another example of favoritism against us," Cash Wheeler said. "It is what it is though. On Saturday at Full Gear we're stepping into the ring with the Young Bucks with or without Tully Blanchard, and we're going to prove once and for all that we are all best tag team on the planet."

FTR attempted to injure Matt's leg again on this week's Dynamite but were surprisingly stopped by Hangman Page and Kenny Omega. Those two have their own match at Full Gear, where the winner becomes the new No. 1 Contender for the AEW World Championship.

Check out the full card for Full Gear below: