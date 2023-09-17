AEW: Everything Announced for Grand Slam 2023 Week

AEW's third-annual Grand Slam event takes place this week, once again emanating from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. The company has announced the lineups for the live Dynamite edition of the show, the two-hour Rampage that will be taped following Dynamite and the AEW Collision episode booked for Grand Rapids, Michigan this coming Saturday. You can see the lineups for all six hours of AEW programming in the list below.

The big storyline heading into Dynamite will be MJF, having fully embraced his babyface role, defending his AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe. Friedman's animosity for Joe dates back to their encounter at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn II way back in 2016, which Joe reignited when he casually shoved Max to the side during the All Out pay-per-view. And while Friedman still looks poised to end the year with AEW's top prize and play into the "bidding war of 2024" storyline he's been pitching for over a year, he's been selling a neck injury for weeks that Joe could capitalize on.

Other noteworthy title matches this week include a Winner Take All match between ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston. Kingston has been chasing Castagnoli for years, trying and consistently failing to get revenge for what "The Swiss Superman" did to him back in the late 2000s in the Chikara promotion. Catagnoli retained his title against Kingston at Supercard of Honor back in April and pinned him in a tag match at All Out, but Kingston has remained relentless in his quest for revenge.

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2023 Card

AEW World Championship: MJF vs. Samoa Joe

MJF vs. Samoa Joe AEW Women's World Championship: Saraya vs. Toni Storm

Saraya vs. Toni Storm ROH World Championship & NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castagnoli AEW International Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix

Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara

AEW Rampage Grand Slam 2023 Card

AEW World Trios Championships: The Acclaimed vs. The Dark Order

The Acclaimed vs. The Dark Order ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships: Mogul Embassy (Brian Cage & The Gates of Agony) vs. The Elite (Hangman Page & The Young Bucks)

Mogul Embassy (Brian Cage & The Gates of Agony) vs. The Elite (Hangman Page & The Young Bucks) Darby Allin & Sting vs. Christian Cage & Luchasaurus

Orange Cassidy, Hook & Kris Statlander vs. Anna Jay, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker

AEW Collision Card (Sept. 23, 2023)

AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR vs. The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry)

FTR vs. The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry) Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks (Texas Death Match)

Jay White vs. Andrade El Idolo

Rob Van Dam in action

AEW WrestleDream 2023 Card

AEW's next pay-per-view, WrestleDream, is also starting to take shape. The show will take place on Oct. 1 in Seattle. Check out the lineup (so far) below: