Hangman Page Turns Down Joining The Dark Order on AEW Dynamite

This week's AEW Dynamite kicked off with Hangman Page, John Silver, Alex Reynolds and Colt Cabana defeating Chaos Project and TH2 in an eight-man tag match. As promised, Page was given one more opportunity after the match to decide whether or not he would join The Dark Order faction. And yet, despite having worked well with the group over the last few months both on Dynamite and Being The Elite, the former tag champion turned down the offer.

"John I've had so much fun with you guys the past few weeks and months. And I tried to put this off for as long as I could but you kind of forced me into it this week," Page said. "But honestly, I've done the group thing before, and it didn't end well for me. I'm so sorry."

The rest of the faction had lights and a parade all set for Page expecting he said yes, but the group was left shocked as Page walked away.