Report: Current AEW Champion Might Leave for WWE

AEW star Hook (real name Tyler Senerchia) has been with All Elite Wrestling since 2020, but it's starting to sound like the "Cold-Hearted Handsom Devil" might be making the jump to WWE in the near future. While originally just a silent member of Team Taz, the son of the former ECW World Heavyweight Champion competed in his first match in December 2021 and has since built up an undefeated streak of 34-0. His popularity continued to grow once he won the FTW Championship from Ricky Starks in 2022 and lately he's been teaming with the likes of Jack Perry (as JungleHook) and The Hardys. And given that he's only 24, his success in the industry could last for more than a decade as he continues to evolve as a performer.

WWE officials seem to know this, as insider BWE is now reporting that both Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Shawn Michaels want to sign him when they get the chance and that Taz is actively encouraging his son to make the jump. BWE claimed Hook is the "easiest catch" for WWE within AEW's locker room and that he could be the first of many to leave.

While a handful of wrestlers have jumped back and forth between AEW and WWE, the biggest AEW departure remains Cody Rhodes. The former TNT Champion and executive vice president left AEW in early 2022 and returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. He immediately entered a program with Seth Rollins, spent months on the shelf with a torn pectoral, won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble and competed in the main event of WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns (where he lost).

Do you think Hook should leave for WWE? Or would he find more success by staying in AEW? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

