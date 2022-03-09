Jeff Hardy Enters Free Agency While Matt Hardy Teases Another Character Change on AEW Dynamite

Jeff Hardy has officially hit free agency, according to a report from PWInsider. Hardy was released by the WWE back in December following a sudden departure from the ring during a live event in Texas, which prompted the company to request Hardy check himself into rehab. The company cut ties once he declined, but it was later revealed that Hardy not only passed WWE’s final drug test on his way out but that the promotion attempted to get him back into the fold within weeks before offering up a Hall of Fame induction, which he turned down. Hardy has since been hyping up a Hardy Boyz reunion with his brother Matt and has a number of independent dates already lined up.

He also seemingly spilled the beans that he was heading to AEW via a recent YouTube interview, but quickly had to pull back on claiming anything was definitive. Meanwhile, Matt has been hard at work teasing the Hardy Boyz competing in AEW with hints on social media, his own YouTube channel and Being the Elite. Fans even noticed on this week’s episode that he was wearing Hardy Boyz gear. Hardy also seems to be teasing a babyface turn, admitting regrets for how he’s taken advantage of Private Party as the head of the AHFO faction.

https://twitter.com/MATTHARDYBRAND/status/1500940755640143875?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I want to apologize for costing The #AHFO tonight’s victory at #AEWRevolution. I own tonight’s L. I have been very stressed & erratic with my actions recently & am truly sorry. I promise I’ll make it right this Wednesday at #AEWDynamite,” Hardy wrote after Revolution

“I became wrapped up in making as much money as I could in @AEW, much like those who came before me,” he added on Tuesday. “I took advantage of young men who looked up to me & I failed them. On #AEWDynamite, I promise to make a change & be better. It’s time for me to get back to being Matt Hardy.”

AEW president Tony Khan was even asked about Jeff signing with the company during a media conference call last week — “I do really like Jeff a lot, I think Jeff is still obligated to another company for several more days. But at some point when Jeff is free and clear, I’d love to have Jeff in AEW. Jeff is a friend of mine, I really like him very much and I think the world of him, I have a lot of respect for him as a wrestler and he’s also a really nice person. I think he would fit in very well in AEW and we would love to have him…”

