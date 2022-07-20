Jon Moxley Gets a Sponsorship With Athletic Brewing

Jon Moxley celebrated winning the interim AEW World Championship at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view by enjoying some Athletic Brewing, known for making non-alcoholic beer. He openly campaigned for a sponsorship with the brand, wanting to get "free s—" out of the deal. The company caught wind of Moxley's comments and confirmed on Wednesday that the two had come to terms on a sponsorship deal.

"At Athletic, we're big fans of changing the game. When AEW Champ Jon Moxley reached out to us, we answered, the bell... and delivered our award-winning brews directly to him!" the company's announcement read.

Moxley, standing next to crates of free beer, wrote, "This is Jon Moxley, AEW World Champion, and the champ only drinks one kind of nonalcoholic brew, and that is from Athletic Brewing. You can get up in the morning, you can have an Athletic and mow your grass. You can get up and run 10 miles through the mountains, or you can step into the ring and whoop somebody's a—! You're fit for all times."

We had to send some brews to the champ. @JonMoxley 💪 pic.twitter.com/1KyE80oaRY — Athletic Brewing (@AthleticBrewing) July 20, 2022

This story is developing...