AEW: New Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale Winner Set for Match With MJF

Maxwell Jacob Friedman will take on Switchblade Jay White for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear, but the Triple B isn't the only thing he needs to defend. Wednesday's new episode of AEW Dynamite featured the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale, in which 12 competitors competed for a shot at the Dynamite Diamond Ring that MJF has worn for years. The field included names like Daniel Garcia, Juice Robinson, Jeff Hardy, Dustin Rhodes, and Max Caster. That said, only one man could claim victory and earn a match for the ring. And unsurprisingly, that man is Juice Robinson.

Pulling a page out of MJF's playbook, Robinson pulled a ring out of his pants when the ref wasn't looking, and used it to knock out Max Caster. Robinson will now take on MJF for the Dynamite Diamond Ring during the final AEW Dynamite of October. The Bullet Club Gold member already told Friedman that he plans to pawn the ring if he wins.

Being the scumbag that he is, MJF did what he could to exercise some level of control over the match. Not wanting Robinson to claim victory, MJF walked down to the ring and handed money to Dustin Rhodes, paying the veteran to perform a devastating Shattered Dreams on Jay White's right-hand man. Sadly for MJF, it didn't make much of a difference.

MJF Feud With Adam Copeland?

MJF is preoccupied with Jay White and Bullet Club Gold at the moment, but one of his future feuds could come in the form of AEW's new signing, Adam Copeland. Formerly known as Edge in WWE, Copeland arrived in AEW at WrestleDream and garnered a ton of attention in his debut. It didn't take long for fans online to find a photo of a very young MJF posing alongside Copeland, giving them a potential feud similar to the one MJF had with CM Punk.

"I think he's another guy that is coming into my company that wants my spot. And he's got another f--king thing coming if he thinks he can take it," MJF said of Copeland at the AEW WrestleDream post-show press conference. "Great signing, though. Good job, Tony [Khan], I'm proud of you. But in all sincerity, first ballot of Hall of Famer, incredible professional wrestler."

"New Era" of All Elite Wrestling

The month of October began with AEW WrestleDream, a pay-per-view dedicated to the late Antonio Inoki. Ahead of the event, Khan used a commercial to talk up WrestleDream, saying it would be the beginning of a "new era" for his company.

"Next Sunday, October 1, it'll be one of the greatest nights in wrestling, with every match capable of stealing the show and a card befitting the legacy of a kingdom that has touched every one of us," Khan said. "AEW and the world of pro wrestling will converge as the greatest champions and rivalries in this sport will take center stage live on pay-per-view. At AEW WrestleDream next Sunday, we will pay tribute to the dreamer who made this all possible, the late great Antonio Inoki, with an event one year in the making. You won't want to miss AEW WrestleDream as we'll end a chapter in wrestling history and begin a new era in AEW live on pay-per-view next Sunday night, October 1."