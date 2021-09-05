AEW's Julia Hart Removed from All Out's Casino Battle Royale

✖

We're only one night away from All Out, and that means most of the card is cemented. There is still one spot left though in the Casino Battle Royale, and while we learned that Skye Blue is the newest entrant in the match, we now know who she is replacing. AEW held a special episode of Dark tonight, though they taped it yesterday. That's why we knew that Blue was going to be in the match thanks to a surprise reveal by Tony Khan, but we didn't know that she was replacing Julia Hart. Tonight's AEW Dark revealed that Hart had to exit the match because of an attack by Vickie Guerrero, Nyla Rose, and Jade Cargill (via Wrestling Observer).

They used a chair to attack her, placing it on her knee and then having Cargill stomp on it. With the injury to her knee, she can't participate. inthe match, thus opening a spot for Blue and leaving one more spot for a mystery entrant that many are hoping is Ruby Soho.

Blue learned she would be in the Casino Battle Royale after her match with Red Velvet. After the match Velvet and Blue were on the entrance ramp when Khan asked "wanna be in the Battle Royale on Sunday?" The crowd went wild and Blue looked genuinely surprised as she accepted.

With Ruby's series of The Runaway vignettes, many have theorized that Ruby would be the mystery reveal at All Out, but we'll have to wait and see.

Here's the full card for All Out:

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega vs Christian Cage

AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Lucha Bros vs The Young Bucks (Steel Cage Match)

AEW Women's World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker vs Kris Statlander

AEW TNT Championship: Miro vs Eddie Kingston

CM Punk vs Darby Allin

MJF vs Chris Jericho

Jon Moxley vs Satoshi Kojima

Paul Wight vs QT Marshall

Women's Casino Battle Royale: Includes Hikaru Shida, Emi Sakura, Rebel, Diamante, Penelope Ford, Tay Conti, Thunder Rosa, Red Velvet, The Bunny, Jami Hayter, Big Swole, Nyla Rose, Leyla Hirsch, KiLynn King, Kiera Hogan, Anna Jay, Jade Cargill, Abadon, Riho, Skye Blue, and one more mystery star.

