AEW Fans Think Kenny Omega Will Return on Next Week's AEW Dynamite
This week's AEW Dynamite saw the official confirmation of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament bracket. The first match of the bracket on the Aug. 17 edition of Dynamite will see The Young Bucks and a mystery partner take on Andrade El Idolo, Rush and Dragon Lee. The Bucks tried to approach Hangman Page later in the show to try and reunite The Hung Bucks, but Page declined in favor of supporting The Dark Order. He then advised the two to pick someone who has never turned his back on them.
Fans immediately started guessing that Kenny Omega must be coming back in order to reunite with The Bucks. AEW President Tony Khan previously admitted in interviews that he was waiting for Kenny Omega's return to introduce the trios titles and reports of Omega being ready to return have recently started popping up. Check out the speculation in the list below!
It Rhymes!
prevnext
The bucks asked hangman to be their partner and declines.
I hear the battle cry
Under the devil sky
The one winged Angel screeeeammmmsssss
It fuels my hopes & dreams— 👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 (@AdamGoldberg28) August 11, 2022
The best. Bout machine. #AEWDynamite
Now There's an Idea
We're gonna get freaking Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay in the semi finals!!! #AEWDynamite— Matt Black (@RAWFShowtime) August 11, 2022
prevnext
Oh we're getting Ospreay and Aussie Open too? They could see Kenny in the semi-finals 👀 https://t.co/mvhx8iexI4— Phil Lindsey 👑♟ (@PhilDL616) August 11, 2022
Best Bout Machine
prevnext
Wait. Are we really getting Kenny back NEXT WEEK?!
And IN ACTION?!
In a bracket that could see him square off with Will Ospreay?!#AEWDynamite— Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) August 11, 2022
Are You Ready for This?
prevnext
I HEAR THE BATTLE CRY UNDER THE DEVIL SKY THE ONE WINGED ANGEL FLIES ARE YOU READY FOR THIS. is tonight is finally the night kenny comes back? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/faViRZxBcF— Will Ospreay is the greatest wrestler of all time (@ihassam07) August 10, 2022
Oh Really?
prevnext
Kenny's Coming BAAAACK!!! pic.twitter.com/LGBvddb2r3— Matt Jackson: Out of Context (@MattJacksonOOC) August 11, 2022
Sounds Like It
prevnext
HANGMAN WAS TALKING ABOUT KENNY. Wasn't he? pic.twitter.com/AyFNvHJ11X— D1 Climax (@DrainBamager) August 11, 2022
Yeah, Probably
prev
kenny omega’s phone right now pic.twitter.com/A3tvSjlKn4— abbi (@sendhookhausen) August 11, 2022