AEW Fans Think Kenny Omega Will Return on Next Week's AEW Dynamite

This week's AEW Dynamite saw the official confirmation of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament bracket. The first match of the bracket on the Aug. 17 edition of Dynamite will see The Young Bucks and a mystery partner take on Andrade El Idolo, Rush and Dragon Lee. The Bucks tried to approach Hangman Page later in the show to try and reunite The Hung Bucks, but Page declined in favor of supporting The Dark Order. He then advised the two to pick someone who has never turned his back on them.

Fans immediately started guessing that Kenny Omega must be coming back in order to reunite with The Bucks. AEW President Tony Khan previously admitted in interviews that he was waiting for Kenny Omega's return to introduce the trios titles and reports of Omega being ready to return have recently started popping up. Check out the speculation in the list below!