AEW World Trios Championships Bracket Announced

AEW officially announced the bracket to crown the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions at the All Out pay-per-view on Sept. 4. The bracket includes a few of AEW's most established trios like Death Triangle and House of Black along with a few cross-promotional teams like Will Ospreay and Aussie Open and Andrare El Idolo, Rush and Lucha Libre AAA's Dragon Lee. The big mystery regarding the bracket is who The Young Bucks will team with. Recent episodes of Dynamite and Being The Elite have pointed to Matt and Nick Jackson reuniting with Hangman Page, but there's always the possibility of Kenny Omega coming back to reunite with The Elite.

Who do you think will win the gold at All Out? Check out the full bracket below and let us know down in the comments! This year's All Out pay-per-view will once again take place at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois

The AEW Trios Championship bracket has arrived. I'm sticking with my pick from this week's Pillar to Post — House of Black #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/idEq8Y4LDZ — Connor Casey (@ConnorCaseyCB) August 11, 2022

Later in the show, the Bucks approached Hangman about reuniting as The Hung Bucks. Page declined, saying he was going to support the Dark Order throughout the tournament. Page advised that the Bucks choose someone who never turned their back on them. Brandon Cutler tried to interject and say Page mean him, but the Bucks told him to shut up.

The Young Bucks have officially asked Hangman to team with them...... Adam Page has declined.#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/iRsz6opkfC — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) August 11, 2022

This story is developing...