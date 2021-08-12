✖

AEW Rampage officially premieres this Friday night in Pittsburgh, and All Elite Wrestling quickly started building up the card during this week's AEW Dynamite. The show began with the confirmation that Kenny Omega will defend the AEW World Championship against Christian Cage at All Out. But Cage had an extra surprise waiting for "The Belt Collector" following a show-opening six-man tag match, confirming that he'd be taking on Omega for the Impact World Championship at the start of Rampage's premiere episode. This marks the third title match confirmed for the show alongside AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker vs. Red Velvet and TNT Champion Miro vs. Fuego Del Sol.

Cage previously held Impact's top title back in the mid-2000s when the show, then known as TNA Wrestling, was host to the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. Omega, meanwhile, won the title against Rich Swann at the Rebellion pay-per-view in April. His last defense came against Sami Callihan last month at Slammiversary.

AEW officially announced Rampage back in May, confirming it as the company's second weekly televised show. Both it and Dynamite will be making the jump from TNT to TBS beginning in January 2022.

"As a lifelong wrestling aficionado who is privileged to present AEW to longtime and new fans alike, it

means a lot to me — personally and professionally — to share the news that All Elite Wrestling will call TBS home beginning in 2022," AEW president Tony Khan explained in the show's announcement. "The history of wrestling in the United States cannot be told without acknowledging the contributions of TBS, which as WTBS years ago delivered wrestling to the Southeast and eventually to a massive national audience. TBS has the same passion for wrestling today, but will offer AEW and our fans more prime time programming, content and global opportunities that will establish TBS as the world's undisputed destination for wrestling.

"And, while we're looking forward to our arrival on TBS, we're not saying goodbye to our original and

current home of TNT, which will air four new special supercard events annually," he continued. "Plus, the financial upside to our new agreement will give us the opportunity to continue to invest in and grow AEW to serve the most important people in our industry: our fans, our wrestlers, our staff and our sponsors. With All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite and Rampage taking center stage via our new agreement on TBS next year, and the new quarterly supercards launching on TNT, our exposure and our opportunities to grow AEW are greater than ever!"