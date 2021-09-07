✖

The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) defeated The Young Bucks inside a Steel Cage at Sunday's All Out pay-per-view, winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships in what many have crowned a Match of the Year contender. According to Cagematch, the two teams have only met in standard tag team matches eight times, with the record in the luchadores' favor at 5-3. Penta and Fenix have won the last two matches (both at All Out pay-per-views), and they decided to take things one step higher during the post-show media scrum.

Translated by Alex Abrahantes, Penta told reporters that, if AEW president Tony Khan would allow it, the champs would like to one day face the Young Bucks in a Hair vs. Mask tag team match.

"In a nutshell, Penta says that the Young Bucks are not only great athletes, they're amazing human beings," Abrahantes said. "They're brothers just like (Penta and Fenix) are brothers, and they bring out the best in each other. And sometime down the road, whether it's a year, maybe two years from now, if Tony is okay with it, they would love to face the Young Bucks in a Hair vs. Mask Match."

Penta says that we respect @youngbucks after that war. Now it’s time for a new era to begin. #zeromiedo pic.twitter.com/5ZUnQH7cJ6 — Alex Abrahantes (@ontheairalex) September 7, 2021

#ANDNEW…The reign of the Lucha Bros has officially begun 😤 Congratulations to our new AEW World Tag Team Champions #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/3lafXQPb8x — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 6, 2021

Just one thing “GRACIAS” Thank you to each one of you, for your love, for your support, for believing in us. WE MADE HISTORY ALL TOGETHER.

THE NEW @allelitewrestling WORD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/P39X5GybSl — REY FENIX👑MexaKing (@ReyFenixMx) September 6, 2021

The Bucks seemingly responded with their latest Twitter bio, which when translated to English reads, "Congratulations. But we are destined to fight forever." Is a Hair vs. Mask match something you want to see happen in AEW? Let us know in the comments and check out the full results from All Out below: