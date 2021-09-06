AEW All Out: Wrestling Fans React to Wild Young Bucks vs. Lucha Bros Match
The internet is buzzing after a wild and unforgettable match between the Young Bucks and the Lucha Bros. Tonight at AEW All Out, the Lucha Bros. dethroned the Young Bucks to win the AEW Tag Team Championships. The match was one of the best in AEW history, with all four competitors sacrificing their bodies to entertain a sold out NOW Arena. With both Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M covered in blood and masks in pieces, the pair managed to put the Young Bucks away after Fenix landed a wild 20-foot dive off the top of the steel cage surrounding the ring.
It seems like the entire internet wrestling community was watching the match, and everyone had something to say. You can see the reactions to the Lucha Bros. victory below:
Absolute Banger
The cage match was eons better than the Lucha Bros vs. Young Bucks ladder match. Night and day. Absolute banger in every sense of the word. #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/tpYEEW5WqW— Getting Over: Wrestling Podcast (@GettingOverCast) September 6, 2021
Absolutely insane match!
HOLY MOLY!!! Absolutely insane match!!!
AND NEW!!! Congrats Lucha Bros!!! #AEWAllOut— Noelle Foley (@NoelleFoley) September 6, 2021
Five Star Match
That was a fantastic match! Lucha Bros and Young Bucks have the best chemistry together. Five star match right there! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/7YHNThpaPK— Justin (@AllEliteJKT) September 6, 2021
Unreal
Holy smokes that match. One of the best Bucks matches ever and by far, the best Lucha Bros match ever. Unreal. #AEWAllOut— Jason Namako (@Jason_Namako) September 6, 2021
An entire arena on their feet
AN ENTIRE ARENA ON THEIR FEET WITH THE BIGGEST POP IN THE WORLD FOR NEW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS....
THE LUCHA BROS!!!! #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/9zIzQ99WtT— 🔥Phoenix🔥 (@AmyNemmity) September 6, 2021
Gwen Stefani was right.
Young Bucks vs Lucha Bros: pic.twitter.com/iqpQPcPU53— Captain Deadpool (@JustDeadpool316) September 6, 2021
The Young Bucks said...
The young bucks said #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/2Zqmk8665G— All We Do Is Talk Podcast (@Allwedoistalk1) September 6, 2021
Out of Control
Ok every fight in AEW’s All Out has been so much fun, but god damn this Lucha Bros/Young Bucks cage match is OUT OF CONTROL.— Becky Cloonan 🔮 (@beckycloonan) September 6, 2021
Greatest tag team match in AEW history.
Before tonight, Omega and Hangman against the Young Bucks at Revolution was the greatest tag team match in AEW history. But no longer... that cage match was INSANE. #AEWAllOut— Jason Solomon (@solomonster) September 6, 2021
Lucha Bros Forever!
WHOLESOME!— Riga from YouAllWrite (@YouAllWrite) September 6, 2021
LUCHA BROS FOR EVER!#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/a6WkbFUddd