AEW All Out: Wrestling Fans React to Wild Young Bucks vs. Lucha Bros Match

The internet is buzzing after a wild and unforgettable match between the Young Bucks and the Lucha Bros. Tonight at AEW All Out, the Lucha Bros. dethroned the Young Bucks to win the AEW Tag Team Championships. The match was one of the best in AEW history, with all four competitors sacrificing their bodies to entertain a sold out NOW Arena. With both Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M covered in blood and masks in pieces, the pair managed to put the Young Bucks away after Fenix landed a wild 20-foot dive off the top of the steel cage surrounding the ring.

