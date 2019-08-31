AEW’s Marko Stunt Names The Big Show as His Biggest Inspiration

Standing at Five-foot-Two and 102 pounds, Marko Stunt is easily one of the smallest male wrestlers working today. But “Mr. Fun Size” has never let his height stop him from pursuing his pro wrestling dreams, and he’ll make his in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling on Saturday night at the All Out event as part of a six-man tag match.

Stunt spoke with the media on Thursday afternoon during the Starrcast III convention and was asked which wrestlers of the past inspired him to step inside the squared circle. His answer turned out to be none other than his polar opposite, Big Show.

“I loved seeing Big Show and Kane and Undertaker just throw guys around, that was my favorite,” Stunt said. “They could pick them up and just slam them and I thought that was incredible. I was like, ‘I want to do that one day. I want to be seven-foot tall and chokeslam people and step over the bottom rope. Well let me tell you, I can’t even step through the middle rope now, so that did work out (shrugs).

“But Big Show is actually one of the main reasons I got into wrestling. And I thought that he had such a cool character, he was so badass,” he added. “I was like, ‘Man, I want to do that one day.’”

Stunt competed in a 19-man battle royale at All In back in 2018 and officially signed with AEW back in late July. During the interview Stunt talked about how many people told him that he never would make it to the national stage, and hopes that he’s an inspiration for fans.

“I never thought I’d have the opportunity to be where I am today,” Stunt said. “I had a lot of people telling me that I shouldn’t have the opportunity to be where I am today. And I think a lot of that comes from me being the size that I am. I feel like I’m one of those guys that shows other people that no matter what your size [is], no matter what you have going for you, you can always achieve your dreams. Because I know that I had a lot of negative stuff going for me, but it’s super cool that they took a chance on me and that they’re allowing me to show what I can do on a national stage.”

Stunt will team with Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus to take on SoCal Uncensored at All Out at the sold-out Sears Centre on Saturday night.