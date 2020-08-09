Matt Hardy Cuts Another Intense Promo on Sammy Guevara's Chair-Throwing Incident

✖

Matt Hardy uploaded yet another promo over the weekend addressing his injury from this past week's AEW Dynamite. For those who missed it, Hardy wound up in a brawl with Sammy Guevara that resulted in "The Spanish God" placing him on a table at ringside and throwing a metal chair from the audience right at his face. It's since been reported that the spot was an accident on Guevara's part, but it still resulted in Hardy needing 13 stitches (and suffering a concussion) to close up the bloody gash on his forehead. Hardy has since called out Guevara for being unsafe and vowed to end the young man's career.

"Congratulations, you're going to go down in pro wrestling history as the guy who threw the most dangerous, reckless, vicious chair shot in history," Hardy said, saying the chair shot could have killed him. "But that's not the only thing you're going to hold when you go down in wrestling history. You're also gonna go down as the person who had the most potential, unlimited potential. But never lived to realize it because now it is my mission, my duty, Sammy, to end you. Not just physically hurt, it's my mission to rid you of this business because you don't deserve to be in the same industry. You don't deserve it.

"You took a chance on ruining my life. People, promotions, they've been trying to kill me, literally and figuratively, but they don't succeed," he continued. "And do you know why? Because I don't die."

He ended the video by screaming "I don't die!" over and over.

Hardy uploaded his first video backstage while the wound was still being cleaned up.

"Sammy, you were already on my s— list," Hardy said in a video on his personal YouTube channel. "But now you just split open my face. If you thought this was real before, it's definitely real now you little b—. Sammy I am not going to stop until I make you bleed, until I make you hurt! Sammy, your little a— is mine. I'm in pain, I'm hurting, I'm concussed right now, but I'm still clear enough mind to tell you that you are an endangered species. This s— just got real, man."

Here's everything AEW has planned for this week's Dynamite:

TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky

Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. Jurassic Express

The Young Bucks vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson

Rock 'n' Roll Express Special Appearance

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.