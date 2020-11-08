Matt Jackson Comments on His Knee Injury Following AEW Full Gear

✖

The Young Bucks finally captured the AEW World Tag Team Championships on Saturday night at the Full Gear pay-per-view. The pair pulled off a victory over FTR despite Matt Jackson dealing with a leg injury — both as part of the storyline heading into the match and, as reports stated earlier in the week, in real life. Jackson appeared on the post-show media conference call later in the evening, where he gave a status update on his damaged ACL and MCL.

"It's a very real injury that I have been dealing with. It's been a rough year for me. I come back after all that time off in the lockdown and the first thing I do is break my rib when I jumped out of the dugout. I dealt with that for a second. That sucked. Then, we did that Falls Count Anywhere'match between The Butcher & The Blade and I decided it would be a good idea to jump off the entrance set. Do a diving elbow off the entrance set, where is only concrete by the way, not a good idea. For a while I was walking around at home and having a hard time hobbling around. I thought I may have had a hairline fracture in my fibula or something. My amazing wife, who is also watching this, noticed that I was having a hard time getting around and she had Doctor Sampson order me an MRI just to see what was going on.

"Turns out, it wasn't my fibula, it was actually soft tissue," he continued. "It was the back of my knee, my MCL and after we looked at the MRI, I had a slight tear. Nothing at the time that needed surgery. The most interesting part was that I had found out about was the thinning of my ACL which they also considered a slight tear. I haven't had any pain in my ACL, just wear and tear. I remember thinking back, 'Have I ever hurt my ACL?' I remember back in 2008, I banged up my knee and I had a hard time with it for a second. That's the only time I can recall ever hurting my left knee in that area. So after talking to a couple of doctors we're under the impression that the ACL (injury) may be a decade old or older."

Jackson said he's been rehabbing the fresh MCL injury, saying he felt "pretty good all things considered" during Saturday's match.

