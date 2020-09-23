Miro Will Make His In-Ring Debut on Tonight's AEW Dynamite

✖

Former WWE Superstar Rusev, now going by Miro, will make his in-ring debut on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite. The three-time former United States Champion debuted on the Sept. 9 of Dynamite, aligning himself with Kip Sabian as "The Best Man." His opponent has yet to be announced, but this will mark the first time the Bulgarian native has competed inside of a wrestling ring since February. After being taken off television following a controversial storyline involving Bobby Lashley and Lana, WWE released Rusev on April 15.

Since his debut, Miro has spoken numerous times about how excited he is to be working for a new company on his Twitch channel.

BREAKING DYNAMITE NEWS

➡️ @ToBeMiro will make his AEW in-ring debut TONIGHT on Dynamite!

➡️ We will bear from @MATTHARDYBRAND & Private Party tonight. WATCH #AEWDynamite TONIGHT on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/4JbZLiipbk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 23, 2020

"I'm just excited to have the opportunity," he said during a stream. "I'm thankful to Tony Khan...he's such a good dude, he's such a great owner. He's very open to talk to, being creative with ideas and everything. He's around everybody, it's not like he's hiding or anything like that. He's got great energy, and he just wants the best, man, that's what it is.

"I think we all have the same agenda," he continued. "We all want AEW to succeed. We are promoting ourselves, of course, but we are all in agreement...I mean they are already doing great, and destroying NXT and all that, but now we're up for the big prize, man. I knew they were going to get there anyway, but I'm glad that I can be along and join the joyride."

He also teased appearing in other promotions like New Japan Pro Wrestling.

"Despite signing a contract, I am not restricted to AEW alone," he said. "While I am not going to name any promotions, I'll just say I'm allowed to work in different countries. Maybe a country where the sun rises? You'll just have to wait and see.

"Sometimes when God says, Miro you're going to live all your dreams, you just got to keep the faith," he added. That's why when I got released, I had zero doubt that I would be able to go to AEW and work in different places."

Check out the full card for tonight's AEW Dynamite below: