MJF Challenges Jon Moxley to an AEW World Championship Match at All Out

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) hosted a "State of the Industry" address during this week's AEW Dyanmite, in which he cut a lengthy podium promo about how Jon Moxley was unfit to be the AEW World Champion. Friedman claimed that he should be the one to carry AEW on his back for the next 25 years, going so far as to point out that he was bringing in better ratings than the champ. He finished his speech by officially challenging Moxley for his title at the All Out pay-per-view, which will take place on September 5.

Friedman has not suffered a pinfall or submission loss in singles competition since joining AEW, and has been at the top of the company's official rankings for several months. Moxley also has a spotless record in singles competition, and has held AEW's top prize for 152 days. So far he has successfully defended the title against Jake Hager, Brodie Lee and Brian Cage.

