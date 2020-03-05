AEW’s MJF Flips off 7-Year-Old Fan

AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman, better known as MJF, has made a name for himself by never dropping his heel character whenever he’s out in public. That includes fan Meet & Greets, as one seven-year-old and his father learned this past weekend at C2E2. On Wednesday Tom Gilmartin, the father, brought it to Cody Rhodes’ attention that Friedman had made his son cry by flipping him off while meeting him. Gilmartin, who has since deleted his Twitter account, said that his son has since been bullied over the video.

“I know that’s his gimmick but he’s only 7 & doesn’t understand, his eyes would tear up & he didn’t. too far flipping him off now there’s a video & people making memes to make fun & I don’t like that as a parent I hope you guys can understand & tell him to calm his antics down in front of kids, I’m in the process of trying to take these videos down since they were taken without our knowledge & I hope better judgment is made in the future,” Gilmartin wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Once TMZ got a hold of the video, MJF issued a response — “F— them kids.”

Rhodes’ response was a bit more polite.

“Hey Tom, Just give me your name and city and we will have some will-call tickets for the next time we are in your neighborhood, plus I’ll personally come by and say hello during the show,” Rhodes wrote, later adding “Sorry about the situation.”

He then explained to a different Twitter user that Friedman isn’t sent out for public appearances unless personally requested for.

Actually, no. This was a paid meet/greet where you specifically chose the individual. We would never send MJF on a free publicity activation for this very reason, he’s immature and doesn’t represent the brand. — Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 4, 2020

MJF beat Rhodes at AEW Revolution this past Saturday after punching him in the face with his Dynamite Diamond Ring. He popped up on this week’s AEW Dynamite via a video promo, saying he’d work his way up to challenge Moxley for the AEW World Championship and mocked Rhodes new neck tattoo.

Meanwhile Rhodes came out to the ring and started cutting a promo on Friedman, only to be interrupted by Jake “The Snake” Roberts. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he would be managing a new client in the future, one that would be coming to AEW to “slay” Rhodes.