Top AEW Champion Reportedly Injured at AEW Double or Nothing 2023

MJF successfully retained his AEW World Championship against Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry in a four-way at Sunday's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. But, reportedly, he did not leave the match unscathed. Friedman nailed an Awesome Bomb on Allin midway through the match and immediately started selling his left arm. According to PWInsider's Mike Johson, Friedman injured his forearm during that spot.

He later appeared at the post-show press conference with his arm taped up and briefly mentioned it being "f—ed," but didn't bring it up for the rest of the interview. The severity of the injury is unknown, but stay tuned for updates as they become available.

AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Results

(Buy-In) The Hardys & HOOK def. Ethan Page & The Gunns

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy retains in a 21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal

Orange Cassidy retains in a 21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal Adam Cole def. Chris Jericho (Unsanctioned Match)

AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR def. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal (Mark Briscoe as Special Guest Referee)

FTR def. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal (Mark Briscoe as Special Guest Referee) AEW TNT Championship: Wardlow def. Christian Cage (Ladder Match)

Wardlow def. Christian Cage (Ladder Match) AEW Women's World Championship: Toni Storm def. Jamie Hayter

Toni Storm def. Jamie Hayter AEW World Trios Championship: The House of Black def. The Acclaimed (Open House Match)

The House of Black def. The Acclaimed (Open House Match) AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill def. Taya Valkyrie

Jade Cargill def. Taya Valkyrie AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander def. Jade Cargill

Kris Statlander def. Jade Cargill AEW World Championship: MJF def. Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry

MJF def. Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry The Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta) def. The Elite (Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page, The Young Bucks) (Anarchy in the Arena Match)

This story is developing...