MJF Launches Petition for AEW to Ban Jon Moxley's Paradigm Shift

This week's AEW Dynamite saw MJF cut yet another campaign promo on Jon Moxley, telling the reigning AEW World Champion that he should just give up his title before their match at the All Out pay-per-view. Moxley responded by storming the ring, blasting Friedman with a lariat, tossing him into his own podium and hitting him with his Paradigm Shift finisher. Friedman claimed to have an injured neck after taking the move, and on Thursday his lawyer Mark Sterling, Esq., launched a petition on Change.org for AEW to ban the finisher. The petition has a goal of 500 signatures, and as of this writing, it already has more than 400.

A portion of the petition reads, "Jonathan Moxley poses a threat to the reputation and vision of All Elite Wrestling; furthermore, Moxley poses an imminent physical threat to both my client and the entire All Elite Wrestling roster. Jonathan Moxley has long been known for his unstable, unpredictable behavior inside and outside the ring. It didn't require a clairvoyant to predict that this behavior would ultimately result in the injury of his opponents. It wasn't a matter of if, it was a matter of when.

"Jonathan Moxley's actions left my client nearly unable to walk. The result could have been even more catastrophic, potentially ending my client's livelihood or — even worse — his life. Let me be clear: the events that transpired last night were preventable. If immediate action isn't taken, Jonathan Moxley's behavior could have a lasting impact on my client, your favorite professional wrestler or even your loved ones," it continues. "My client is calling for a ban of Jonathan Moxley's move The Paradigm Shift. The sole purpose of this high-risk move (double underhook DDT) is to drive an opponent's head into the mat. Professional wrestlers on the receiving end of this move are subject to unacceptable levels of risk as it relates to spinal, neck and/or brain injuries."

It concludes — "My client has stated on the record his plan to be the top guy in professional wrestling for the next 25 years. This can only be achieved, however, if my client is able to participate in wrestling matches in a professional environment with an acceptable level of risk. For the aforementioned reasons Jonathan Moxley's use of The Paradigm Shift must be banned, effective immediately."

As of now, Moxley vs. MJF is the only match confirmed for the Sept. 5 pay-per-view.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.