Watch: Jon Moxley Decimates MJF on AEW Dynamite

MJF appeared on this week's AEW Dynamite to cut another campaign promo on Jon Moxley, but this time he wound up paying for it. Friedman once again called Moxley "Dictator Jon" and said that he should relinquish AEW's top prize to someone who is a better wrestler than him. He even went so far as to lay down on the ground and cut the rest of his promo on his back. Once he was done Moxley's music hit, and Friedman got up to his feet and ordered Wardlow and his campaign team to stop him from walking through the stands.

Moxley instead decided to walk down the entrance ramp. His blasted Friedman from behind with a lariat, tossed him into his own campaign podium and hit a Paradigm Shift.

He then grabbed a microphone backstage and told Friedman he still needed to learn a lesson in humility, one he'd get at All Out on Sept. 5.

AEW has already confirmed Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against MJF at the pay-per-view.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.