Tony Khan On The Importance of AEW's Partnership With New Japan Following the WWE/UFC Merger

AEW's working relationship with New Japan Pro-Wrestling has proved to be beneficial for both promotions in recent years, allowing for the creation of the annual Forbidden Door crossover pay-per-view and enabling wrestlers to wrestle in both companies. Both AEW president Tony Khan and NJPW president Takami Ohbari discussed the importance of the alliance in a new interview with Reuters, pointing out that it's become all the more vital now that WWE and the UFC are in the process of a merger. The next Forbidden Door event is scheduled for June 25 in Toronto with Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson announced as the headliners.

"In a world where the proposed merger happens, as it is suggested on paper, then I would believe the AEW, New Japan Pro Wrestling partnership is more imperative than ever before," Khan said while also being open to the idea of New Japan stars working AEW's upcoming All In event at London's Wembley Stadium in August.

"It's really mutually beneficial in terms of the global expansion for New Japan and also for AEW," Ohbari added.

One week before Forbidden Door, AEW will premiere its weekly Saturday night show, AEW Collision, this week in Chicago. Khan confirmed in an interview with Rasslin' that there won't be a hard brand split between Collision and AEW Dynamite.

"I am going to feature certain talent on certain shows, but I haven't drawn any hard lines or locked us into any kind of split of a roster," Khan said. "I think people are gonna be featured on certain shows, but I also think that gives us a great opportunity to showcase certain wrestlers on both Dynamite and Collision at certain times and certain stories that can cross the shows. I think the champions of AEW will be the champions on every show, and frankly, every promotion in the world. We're not shy about the AEW wrestlers going out and taking on the top stars, top competition from other companies."

