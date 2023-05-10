AEW Collision: Here's When You Should Expect the Show to Officially Be Announced

AEW Collision has quickly become one of the worst-kept secrets in pro wrestling. Between the numerous rumors, insider reports and trademark filings, all signs point for AEW's new weekly show to start airing on Saturday nights this Summer with a June 17 premiere date in Chicago. Other rumors like CM Punk's return being tied-in with the premiere and some form of a brand split have also been circulating for the past few months. However, outside of a few shows being announced for Saturdays, AEW has yet to say anything official.

PWInsider is now reporting that the show's official reveal will not be made by AEW, but rather by Warner Bros. Discovery during their annual upfront. They're currently scheduled for May 17 at the Madison Square Garden's Hulu Theater in New York City.

This fits in with previous announcements made between WBD and AEW. While Tony Khan often appears on AEW Dynamite to make big announcements, WBD (back when it was WarnerMedia) would make big programming announcements like the unveiling of AEW Rampage back in May 2021.

There are also plenty of rumors currently circulating on Twitter about the pro wrestling promotion and WBD coming together on a five-year, billion-dollar new TV deal. While it's entirely possible that will also get announced during the upfront, neither AEW nor WBD have officially confirmed such a deal exists and no reputable outlet has officially reported on the deal. It is, at least for now, just a rumor.

Another lingering question that could be answered next week is what will the future of AEW's pay-per-views look like. All of its pay-per-views still air on Bleacher Report (and FITE internationally), but wrestling fans have repeatedly pushed for them to move to the Max streaming service similar to WWE's current deal with Peacock. This would also finally give AEW a place to house its media library.

What announcements are you expecting from the WBD upfront next week regarding AEW? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

