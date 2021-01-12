AEW New Year's Smash Night Two and NXT's Jan. 13 Full Lineups

This week's edition of Wednesday night wrestling promises to be another eventful one. Hot off the heels of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson's invasion and what appears to be a Bullet Club reunion, AEW will host the second night of the New Year's Smash special. The event is headlined by two title matches — TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Serena Deeb vs. Tay Conti for the NWA Women's World Championship.

Over on NXT, the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will get underway with two matches in the men's bracket — Undisputed Era vs. Breezango and the Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Ever-Rise. The winning men's team will earn a shot at Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch's NXT Tag Team Championships.

Check out the full cards for both shows below, and et us know which one you'll be watching live in the comments below!