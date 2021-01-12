AEW New Year's Smash Night Two and NXT's Jan. 13 Full Lineups
This week's edition of Wednesday night wrestling promises to be another eventful one. Hot off the heels of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson's invasion and what appears to be a Bullet Club reunion, AEW will host the second night of the New Year's Smash special. The event is headlined by two title matches — TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Serena Deeb vs. Tay Conti for the NWA Women's World Championship.
Over on NXT, the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will get underway with two matches in the men's bracket — Undisputed Era vs. Breezango and the Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Ever-Rise. The winning men's team will earn a shot at Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch's NXT Tag Team Championships.
Check out the full cards for both shows below, and et us know which one you'll be watching live in the comments below!
AEW TNT Championship: Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage
This Wednesday I remind everyone why the hell i’m the TNT champion.
At the end of the day all you have is yer word. Trust me this will be a match nobody will forget. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/FrT4Rprcfh— DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) January 12, 2021
The feud between Allin and Team Taz stretches all the way back to Double or Nothing when Cage made his AEW debut and promptly obliterated Allin during a ladder match. Expect Team Taz and Sting to play some sort of role either during or after the match.prevnext
NWA Women's World Championship: Serena Deeb vs. Tay Conti
The @NWA Women's World Championship is on the line as the challenger @TayConti_ takes on the champion @SerenaDeeb!
Watch Night Two of the New Year's Smash this Wednesday on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c.#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/s19fdVnT2l— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 9, 2021
Deeb will once again put her NWA title on the line on AEW television, this time against Tay Conti (who has seemingly joined the Dark Order).prevnext
FTR vs. Jurassic Express
This Wednesday, FTR @CashWheelerFTR & @DaxFTR face Jurassic Express @boy_myth_legend & @realmarkostunt in tag-team competition!
Watch Night Two of the New Year's Smash on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/YbViHnIlMV— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 11, 2021
Thanks to a little goading backstage, Marko Stunt will replace Luchasaurus in Jurassic Express' match with FTR.prevnext
Pac vs. Eddie Kingston
There could be trouble on the horizon.
Wednesday on #AEWDynamite, @BASTARDPAC returns to face the former title challenger, @MadKing1981. You never know what to expect when factions are nearby.
👀FREE with your https://t.co/zvOOm4JoWK membership. Available in select Intl markets pic.twitter.com/tS5sYPitH7— FITE (@FiteTV) January 12, 2021
"The Bastard's" luck against the rest of Eddie Kingston's family hasn't been great, but he'll try and dethrone Kingston in a one-on-one match.prevnext
Miro vs. Chuck Taylor
.@SexyChuckieT & @ToBeMiro will meet in singles competition this Wednesday!
Watch Night Two of the New Year's Smash this Wednesday on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c.#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/0sXZu0cjGr— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 12, 2021
If Taylor loses, he'll have to work as Miro's "young boy" up until Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford's wedding at the Beach Break event.prevnext
The Elite vs. TBA
“Let’s have an Elite reunion as @KennyOmegamanX the AEW World Champ & the World Tag Team Champs have a 6-man tag-team next week!” -@TheDonCallis.
Night Two of our New Year's Smash this Wednesday on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c pic.twitter.com/AIQoYdD5Rp— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2021
It's unclear if this match will have Kenny Omega teaming with The Young Bucks or The Good Brothers, though it's possible that the company is waiting to save that reveal. Omega, Gallows and Anderson are set to compete in a six-man tag match as the main event of Impact Wrestling's Hard to Kill pay-per-view this coming Saturday.prevnext
The Undisputed Era vs. Breezango
#UndisputedERA looks to become the first-ever TWO TIME #DustyCup winners, bay-bay! 💥 #WWENXT @AdamColePro @roderickstrong pic.twitter.com/EhTSWfHclv— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 8, 2021
With Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish both out of action, Adam Cole and Roderick Strong will team up to try and win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The Undisputed Era previously won the tournament in 2018, though it involved Strong turning heel and joining the faction in the process.prevnext
Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Ever-Rise
On this day, 2 years ago.
Soon. #NXT pic.twitter.com/SiwSJEh4jH— James Drake (@JamesDrake_GYT) January 12, 2021
The Grizzled Young Veterans made it all the way to the finals of last year's tournament, and will likely get an easy first-round win over Ever-Rise.prev