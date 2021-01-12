AEW New Year's Smash Night Two and NXT's Jan. 13 Full Lineups

By Connor Casey

This week's edition of Wednesday night wrestling promises to be another eventful one. Hot off the heels of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson's invasion and what appears to be a Bullet Club reunion, AEW will host the second night of the New Year's Smash special. The event is headlined by two title matches — TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Serena Deeb vs. Tay Conti for the NWA Women's World Championship.

Over on NXT, the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will get underway with two matches in the men's bracket — Undisputed Era vs. Breezango and the Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Ever-Rise. The winning men's team will earn a shot at Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch's NXT Tag Team Championships.

Check out the full cards for both shows below, and et us know which one you'll be watching live in the comments below!

AEW TNT Championship: Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage

The feud between Allin and Team Taz stretches all the way back to Double or Nothing when Cage made his AEW debut and promptly obliterated Allin during a ladder match. Expect Team Taz and Sting to play some sort of role either during or after the match.

NWA Women's World Championship: Serena Deeb vs. Tay Conti

Deeb will once again put her NWA title on the line on AEW television, this time against Tay Conti (who has seemingly joined the Dark Order). 

FTR vs. Jurassic Express

Thanks to a little goading backstage, Marko Stunt will replace Luchasaurus in Jurassic Express' match with FTR. 

Pac vs. Eddie Kingston

"The Bastard's" luck against the rest of Eddie Kingston's family hasn't been great, but he'll try and dethrone Kingston in a one-on-one match.

Miro vs. Chuck Taylor

If Taylor loses, he'll have to work as Miro's "young boy" up until Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford's wedding at the Beach Break event. 

The Elite vs. TBA

It's unclear if this match will have Kenny Omega teaming with The Young Bucks or The Good Brothers, though it's possible that the company is waiting to save that reveal. Omega, Gallows and Anderson are set to compete in a six-man tag match as the main event of Impact Wrestling's Hard to Kill pay-per-view this coming Saturday.

The Undisputed Era vs. Breezango

With Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish both out of action, Adam Cole and Roderick Strong will team up to try and win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The Undisputed Era previously won the tournament in 2018, though it involved Strong turning heel and joining the faction in the process.

Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Ever-Rise

The Grizzled Young Veterans made it all the way to the finals of last year's tournament, and will likely get an easy first-round win over Ever-Rise.

