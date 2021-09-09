WWE

AEW Fans Are Freaking Out Over Nick Jackson’s Nose Chain

Ever since The Young Bucks turned heel the pair have tried to outdo themselves each week with the wildest outfits they can find. This week saw Nick Jackson wearing a gold chain that linked from the tip of his nose to his earring. Jackson never called attention to the bizarre piece of jewelry, but fans watching along at home couldn’t stop staring at it. Check out some of the best reactions in the list below! 

#TheElite got their friend back – @AdamColePro is on #AEWDynamite NOW – Watch LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/awyVFclFlT

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 9, 2021

The Inspiration

#AEWDynamite

Nobody:

Nick Jackson: pic.twitter.com/EOJWyB4DtG

— Bishop Sycamore Valedictorian?? (@Addo_Man) September 9, 2021

It’s Kinda Scary

Nick Jackson’s nose ring chain is terrifying.#AEW #AEWDynamite

— Damon C. (@WrestlingWNomad) September 9, 2021

Jesus Wept

Nick Jackson Jesus Christ ???? #AEWDynamite

— Matt Raines (@RainesMatt) September 9, 2021

A Good Question

What the hell is up Nick Jackson’s nose? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/crQCQD6Y3l

— Jason Hall (@JasonHall__) September 9, 2021

Losing His Mind

WHAT IS HAPPENING TO NICK JACKSON #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ltTh6OJjcs

— k. malik shabazz austin✊?? (@TSUMINO4900) September 9, 2021

Nick Jackson has lost his fuckin mind

— Brendan Mizgala (@BrendanMizgala) September 9, 2021

Give It Back, Nick!

@youngbucks hey Nick Jackson 90’s ??ian artist Jane Child wants her jumper and her nose chain back. #elite #AEWDynamite #youngbucks #bte https://t.co/BbrCY5YnbV

— Jose Arenas (@07Jlarenas) September 9, 2021

Complete

#theELITE is complete. pic.twitter.com/KltCdcRBms

— Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) September 9, 2021

