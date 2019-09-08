Watch: AEW on TNT Premiere Commercial Released

With the All Out pay-per-view behind them and the missing AEW World Championship belt back in the hands of Chris Jericho, All Elite Wrestling can finally turn its full attention to its premiere episode of live television on Oct. 2 on TNT.

As part of the promotion for show, AEW released its first commercial for the Oct. 2 episode via IGN on Saturday.

The ad kicks off with Cody Rhodes shouting “This is a revolution!” followed by clips of Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, Brandi Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Riho, Allie and Jericho.

The episode will emanate from the sold-out Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Thus far three matches have been officially announced — Riho vs. Nyla Rose for the inaugural AEW Women’s World Championship, Cody vs. Sammy Guevara and a six-man tag match with Omega and The Bucks vs. Jericho and two mystery tag partners.

Following the premiere, AEW will host episodes in Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Charleston and Charlotte before returning to pay-per-view with the Full Gear event in Baltimore on Nov. 9.

During an interview with IGN, Rhodes addressed the situation regarding Jericho’s championship being stolen out of his limousine on Sunday. The title was turned in to the Tallahassee Police Department on Wednesday after it was found in a bag on the side of a highway.

“Yeah, it’s all intact,” Rhodes said. “There’s no damage to it, which was my biggest concern because myself and Matt Jackson are the ones who ordered this title – who painstakingly tried to cover as many details as we could because we wanted it to be a really special championship belt. So I was not stoked when I found out it was gone and the mystery will remain a mystery, I suppose, of what happened. Was it grand larceny? Did someone just put it on the roof? We don’t know. I’m glad it was found. Stuff happens. Jericho’s, like, a 60-year vet and one of the greatest of all time, this isn’t his first rodeo. And he did everything he could to get it back. Thankfully it’s back in the champion’s hands.”

He also spoke about the company’s strategy entering their weekly television schedule.

“We’re going to try and present quality over quantity,” Rhodes said. “Which means that some guys are going to have some time off. Which for the life and the well-being of a wrestler is a great thing to hear; that they’re not gong to be, every week, putting themselves in a high-profile singles match. That, every week, they’re not going to be in a barn-burner tag. It’s going to be a very different show each week. We’re not going to try and cram everybody on the two-hour show. There’s no participation award here.”