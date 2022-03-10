AEW Now Owns the Rights to Several WWE Entrance Themes

AEW now owns the rights to several classic WWE themes thanks to a recent music catalog purchase. Hours before Jeff Hardy arrived on AEW Dynamite, Fightful Select reported that the company was trying to buy the rights to the original Hardy Boyz entrance theme “Loaded,” which was originally produced by Zack Tempest and has been used on a variety of commercials and TV shows on top of being synonymous with the decorated tag team. WWE never owned the rights to the theme, but Fightful later added that AEW bought the licensing rights to the entire catalog, which also includes the track “Slow Death” used by Hardcore Holly and Crash Holly.

AEW president Tony Khan has bought the rights to a number of songs in the past for wrestlers to use as entrance themes. Other examples have included “Cult of Personalty” by Living Colour (CM Punk), “Where’s My Mind?” by The Pixies (Orange Cassidy), “The Chairman’s Intent” by Action Bronson (Hook) and “Tarzan Boy” by Baltimora (Jungle Boy).

Jeff’s arrival on Dynamite marked the reunion of The Hardy Boyz for the first time since 2019. Matt explained what the reunion meant to him on a preview clip for the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.

“It means that it’s time for us to cement our legacy as the greatest tag team in all of space and time. And there’s one last major title we need to win and that’s the AEW World Tag Team Titles,” Matt said when asked what it meant to him. “It means a lot to both of us to go out as we came in and especially on a big platform and also show why we are one of the greatest tag teams ever.”

He also listed which teams he wants to face in AEW’s loaded tag division — “The Young Bucks. I would say the Lucha Bros,” Hardy said. “We would definitely want a piece of the Jurassic Express, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, especially because currently they are the AEW World Tag Team Champions. There’s a long list of teams and there’s a lot of teams and rivalries we can have that have never happened before, so it’s a very, very fresh landscape for us.”

Spoilers for this week’s AEW Rampage reveal that the Hardys will have yet another face-to-face confrontation with Darby Allin and Sting, seemingly indicating that will be the first tag match in the company.