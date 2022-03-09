AEW: Another Massive Hint That The Hardy Boyz Are Coming Soon

The Hardy Boyz reuniting in AEW seems like an inevitability at this point. Between Jeff Hardy’s recent comments about joining the company, Matt Hardy’s ongoing face turn on AEW programming, Jeff officially hitting free agency and the pair’s upcoming independent tour, all signs point to the iconic duo joining AEW’s tag division. Fightful Select‘s Sean Ross Sapp dropped a piece of news on Wednesday that further points toward AEW signing Jeff as the company is trying to get the copyright to the Hardy Boyz’s original entrance theme song “Loaded.” The track was created by Zack Tempest and the copyright was never owned by the WWE, meaning AEW could potentially buy the rights to it as they have with other licensed music like “Where’s My Mind?” by The Pixies.

The various entrance themes Jeff used in Impact Wrestling, most notably “Obsolete” and “Modest,” are owned by him, so those would also be options. WWE has the rights to Hardy’s popular “No More Words” theme (which he brought back months before his release) so AEW likely won’t be able to use that for a while.

Regarding Matt’s babyface turn, “Big Money Matt” has been showing remorse for taking advantage of Private Party while running the AHFO faction. He tweeted after Sunday’s loss at Revolution, “I want to apologize for costing The #AHFO tonight’s victory at #AEWRevolution. I own tonight’s L. I have been very stressed & erratic with my actions recently & am truly sorry. I promise I’ll make it right this Wednesday at #AEWDynamite.”

“I became wrapped up in making as much money as I could in @AEW, much like those who came before me,” he added on Tuesday. “I took advantage of young men who looked up to me & I failed them. On #AEWDynamite, I promise to make a change & be better. It’s time for me to get back to being Matt Hardy.”

It was then announced that Andrade was calling an emergency meeting for the AHFO faction on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Many fans believe this will be where the rest of the group turns on Hardy setting up Jeff to make the save. When do you think Jeff will arrive in AEW? Tell us your predictions down in the comments and stay tuned for live coverage of AEW Dynamite tonight!

Following the destruction of their Tornado Trios match this past weekend at Revolution, El Presidente @AndradeElIdolo has called for an Emergency Meeting of the #AHFO Board of Directors on #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT Live TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/FhCxPDHhis — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 9, 2022

h/t Fightful Select