PAC vs. Orange Cassidy Booked for AEW Revolution

After losing 30-minute-plus Iron Man match against Kenny Omega on this week’s AEW Dynamite, PAC had his interview with Tony Schiavone interrupted by Orange Cassidy. “The Bastard” didn’t take kindly to “Freshly Squeezed” walking out onto the entrance ramp, so he attacked him with a sucker punch. Later in the night The Best Friends picked up a win over The Butcher & The Blade, and Schiavone greeted them in the ring with an announcement — Cassidy would make his long-awaited in-ring debut at AEW Revolution in a match with PAC.

When asked if Cassidy would actually try in the match, he gave a half-hearted thumbs up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the full AEW Revolution card below. The event will take place at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Saturday night.

AEW World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. The Young Bucks

AEW Women’s World Championship: Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander

Cody Rhodes vs. MJF

Dustin Rhodes vs. Jake Hager

Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara

Orange Cassidy vs. PAC

This story is developing…