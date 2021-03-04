Paul Wight's First AEW Shirt Pokes Fun at WWE's Big Show

✖

Paul Wight, better known for the past two decades as The Big Show, will make his first appearance on All Elite Wrestling television this week after AEW announced they had signed the giant to a multi-year contract last week. Wight will work as both a commentator for AEW's new weekly program AEW Dark: Elevation (beginning in mid-March) and as a wrestler. Wight's first shirt as a member of the company has already made its way online, and fans were quick to point out how it pokes fun at Wight's old persona.

The shirt reads "No More BS," a callback to Big Show's initials. The former WWE, WCW, ECW and World Heavyweight Champion was last seen on WWE television back on Jan. 4 as part of Monday Night Raw's Legends Night. Wight and the WWE reportedly couldn't come to an agreement on finances, eventually leading to him leaving the promotion.

Paul Wight’s new AEW shirt, available at the venue tonight! pic.twitter.com/AnGKmuuupu — Will Henderson (@willh94) March 3, 2021

AEW executive vice president Cody Rhodes said in a media press conference on Wednesday night that it took very little persuasion to get Wight on-board.

Cody asked about Paul Wight's arrival in #AEW. Cody: Paul is a big part of my career. The Paul Wight AEW is getting is extremely motivated. There wasn't a long negotiation process because he wants to be here — Connor Casey (@ConnorCasey_CB) March 3, 2021

"It's been amazing to watch what AEW has built in just a couple of years," Wight said in a press release when the signing was announced. "AEW Dark is an incredible platform to hone the skills of up-and-coming wrestlers, but I also love that established AEW talent can build out their personalities and showcase themselves in new ways on Dark. It's no exaggeration when they say that AEW is boundless."

"Paul Wight is one of the most recognizable and impressive professional athletes in the world," AEW president Tony Khan added. "He wanted to come to AEW because he believes that we're the best promotion in wrestling, and we believe that he has a lot to offer us, both in the ring as a wrestler, and also outside the ring as a commentator, host and ambassador for AEW."