Photo: Penta El Zero Miedo Breaks Out a Batman Mask for Latest AEW Dynamite Match

Penta El Zero Miedo (previously known as Pentagon Jr.) has been known to channel comic book characters in the past with his masks and outfits. But while his usual look on AEW Dynamite resembles Venom, the lucha star jumped over to the DC Comics universe this week for a Batman themed outfit, complete with bat ears on the mask.

Penta wound up beating Trent, thanks in large part to interference for his translator Alex Abrahantes.

🎤 to the head of @trentylocks leads to a Win for @PENTAELZEROM. Tune into #AEWDynamite LIVE Now on TNT! pic.twitter.com/K60zyVtOWU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 22, 2021

Fans were quick to point out the Caped Crusader look on Twitter.

Penta Says he’s Batman — Danny LimeLight (@DannyLimeLight) April 22, 2021

Oh gosh the little Batman ears on Penta's mask! — Claire Elizabeth, Lesbian Housewife (@Rev_Claire) April 22, 2021

Penta and the rest of Death Triangle currently find themselves locked in a feud with The Best Friends, one that can be traced back over a year. Last week also saw PAC and Rey Fenix come up short in an AEW World Tag Team Championship match against The Young Bucks

